Woman Smashes Hundreds of Alcohol Bottles in Supermarket, Arrested after Panicked Staff Calls Cops

A woman smashed hundreds of alcohol bottles in England’s supermarket Aldi store. The alcohol bottles destroyed by the woman were reportedly worth thousands of pounds.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the town of England’s Stevenage in the county of Hertfordshire, reported Daily Mail.

The woman was arrested by the police after the incident. The video of the incident shows her picking and smashing the alcohol bottles into the ground.

In the video, she can be seen smashing the bottles while standing next to the debris of all the broken bottles. The woman is wearing a hoodie and brown coloured baggy pants which are wet from the alcohol that has splashed out of the bottles.

The report says that the staff of the store was too scared to approach the woman who was breaking the alcohol bottles.

A next clip shows that the woman has cleared the middle shelf completely by breaking all the bottles and was reaching out for the top shelf.

Towards the end of the video, we can see an officer pulling away the woman from the shelves and walking her out of the section towards the exit door. He is seen taking her out carefully because of the broken glasses on the ground.

The report says that Aldi spokesperson have refused to comment on the matter while the police investigation is ongoing. Hertfordshire police informed that a call was made from the Aldi store to the police at 2:30 pm.

The person from the store informed the police that a woman is throwing alcohol bottles on the floor, smashing them.

As per them, the woman was arrested and was taken to the hospital for treatment of the injuries on her hand. Police have taken her into custody.

People who saw the video of the incident had many comments about the incident. One person said that he cannot believe that the staff stood there watching her break the bottle. However, another commenter empathised with the condition of the woman and said that she is probably unwell or desperate for help. “She’s not done anything violent and Aldi can afford it,” they said.