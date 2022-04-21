Woman Spends Rs 2.5 Lakh on Wedding Dress Only To Look Like 'Potato Sack'. Full Story

A woman named Kelly Marie Campbell was left devastated after her wedding dress worth Rs 2.5 lakh not only reached her late but was also bigger by three sizes.

Kelly got married on March 31 this year after her three previous wedding dates were deferred due to Covid-19 restrictions. She wanted a perfect dress for her wedding and expected her outfit to make her feel like a dream princess.

She told Mirror that she spotted a Rs 2.5 lakh LiRi Sara dress designed by Riki Dalal at boutique Si Bridal. She ordered the made-to-measure dress. Kelly’s wedding dress was expected to arrive six to eight weeks before the wedding.

But when only four weeks were left for marriage, Kelly started to panic as the dress had not arrived yet.

She kept contacting the wedding dress boutique, Si Bridal, and they asked her not to panic and wait for an update. But another week went past with no update on the whereabouts of the dress.

Then, three weeks before the wedding, Kelly was told that her dress was stuck at the Ukraine border due to the Russian invasion of the country.

Riki Dalal, the designer of the dress, is based in Israel but has a shop that makes dresses in Ukraine.

Her dream dress finally arrived one week before her wedding and Kelly was asked to come to Si Bridal store to try it.

When Kelly put on her dream dress, she was in for a shock because the dress was three sizes bigger than what she had ordered. She said that it looked like a sack of potatoes.

When Kelly asked Si Bridal why her dress was three sizes bigger, they said that it was because Kelly had lost weight. However, Kelly outrightly disputes this claim.

Kelly then had to alter the sizes of her dress and she had to pay extra for it. But even after the alteration, she felt quite uncomfortable in the dress. Kelly has advised other brides to never shop for such big events online.

