Woman Spends Rs 53 Lakh to Turn Herself into 'Human Barbie', Family Breaks Ties

A 21-year-old Austrian model went viral on social media for extreme cosmetic surgeries on her body to look like a Barbie doll. Popular on social media as Jessy Bunny, Jessica, recently revealed that her family has broken ties with her after her surgeries. Jessy, till now, has spent a total of £55,000, or roughly Rs 52.8 lakhs in efforts to change her appearance. In conversation with an Austrian daily, Jessy revealed that her family won’t talk to her after she spent money on getting bigger breasts, buttocks, and lips. “They are blocking my calls. This is so sad as I’d love to be in touch, especially with my brother and my grandfather. I keep on texting but get no replies whatsoever,” she said, as reported by The Sun.

Jessy, who started transforming her body when she was 18, has since then had three breast enhancement surgeries. Apart from this, she also had cosmetic surgery to make her buttock and her lips look bigger. She shares many transformation pictures on Instagram.

“2018 vs 2021. Cannot wait for the future,” she wrote in one caption.

Jessy, after having multiple cosmetic surgeries, has no plans to stop and wants to have more transformations done. “I can imagine having several more surgeries. Having the biggest silicone breasts in Austria just isn’t enough for me. I want the most voluminous lips in the whole country,” she told the Austrian daily.

Jessy, before the surgeries, had short dark hair and many piercings. But Jessy did not feel like her true self. With the money her parents gave her to get driving lessons, she got her first boob job done. She claims to feel more confident after the surgeries and wants to have a few more.

