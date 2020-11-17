Woman Spends Thousands on Tests for Stinky Farts by Pet Dog, Finds Out it was Her Husband

A weird but alarming story about a pregnant woman’s plight has been doing the rounds on social media. The woman was told by her husband that the stinky farts that they have been smelling in their house for over a month were coming from their pet dog, Jerry. While worried over Jerry’s condition, the woman took the canine to multiple visits to the vet, she finally found out that all along it was her husband responsible for the stink.

The woman has shared her story in a group on Reddit asking the members whether she was right in demanding her husband to pay the entire vet bill from his personal savings. Detailing the incident, the woman wrote that the first time she smelled the foul smell was over a month back when the entire family (the woman, her husband and Jerry) were having dinner.

The smell was so “intense” that the woman had to step out of the room for the time being. Later that night, her partner said that it was Jerry who had farted. As she is pregnant, she has heightened sense of smell. “The smell was UNBELIEVABLE. It honestly smelled a little like rotten eggs. I thought it was a one off because the dog does fart (as do we) but it's never been this bad. Over the next week, the smell would come again and again at random times,” she added.

Worried for Jerry’s health, a vet was consulted who recommended a diet change but the stink continued. All of these deeply troubled the lady and led her to have a panic attack. It was only when she was having a meltdown that her husband confessed that he was the one farting all along and not Jerry. “Y'all, I lost it. I kicked him out of the house,” the woman wrote.

Saying that all of the couples’ friends along with the man’s mother have supported the woman in this case, the woman posed if she is right in demanding the man to pay for all the tests done on the poor dog.