Viral Video Shows Woman Spitting Mouthwash Back Into Bottle, Replacing on Store Shelf

Smith can be then seen opening a bottle of Listerine, taking a swig and dropping the contents back into the bottle.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
Mere days after the video of a woman licking ice cream in a store before keeping the tub back in the freezer went viral, a video showing a Walmart shopper gargling mouthwash before spitting it back into the bottle and returning it to the shelf has gone viral, for all the wrong reasons.

In a clip shared on Twitter by user Bameran Nicole Smith, she can be seen walking into the frame saying, "Girl, it has been one musty f**king morning."

Smith can be then seen opening a bottle of Listerine, taking a swig and dropping the contents back into the bottle.

The video continues with Smith commenting, "Mmm, nice and minty and frest', before waving 'thank you guys' and strutting down the aisle.

The video, with the caption, "you b#$%&es with no oral hygiene could take a hintsince being posted on Twitter, has already crossed 17.8 million views, and has been retweeted over seven thousand times.

Understandably, netizens, who are still reeling over the video of the ice cream licker, are not happy with the new stunt.

Taking to Twitter, many users were angered by the act and said it was foolish of Nicole to do something that could bring criminal charges against her.

One user wrote, ".@Walmart @WalmartInc take a look at this. I am disgusted!"

While another posted, "i don’t like the feds but god i hope they get you."

A third user wrote, "I just love how this generation of want to be criminals is so dumb that they actually document their own criminal activities. Then these dumbasses act all surprised when the police actually catch them."

Here's what others posted:

According to a story published in Daily Mail, A Walmart spokesperson told them they were looking into the mouthwash incident, adding, "We are investigating this incident,' a spokesperson said on Friday.

'If someone tampers with a product and leaves it on the shelf, we will work with law enforcement to identify and prosecute those found responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

