Woman Spots 'Ghost' Sleeping on Bed during Virtual Tour of New Apartment

A woman was left horrified after spotting something unusual in an apartment while doing its virtual tour. TikTok user Sarah Vanderbilt shared a video online which shows her looking around in a 3D image of a flat, a technology that allows people to check out houses for rent during pandemic. During the tour, she goes through the kitchen and shows the view from its window, but as she turns towards the main bedroom, she notices something unexpected. Someone appeared to be sleeping on the bed, possibly a woman, for a brief amount of time and as Sarah entered the room through Google Street View, the figure disappeared within the blink of an eye.

The apartment seemed fully furnished, equipped with microwave, plants and the bedroom seemed to be cosy with furniture and a tapestry hanging around. Sarah shared the clip on TikTok with a caption: “Just looking at some apartments on Streeteasy" and it went viral with over 8,20,000 views and hundreds of hilarious comments. The video featured an audio clip of US talk show host Wendy Williams asking what was that, as the figure appears on the bed, reports LADbible.

Initially perceived as spooky, the video made people laugh later who overflowed the comments with witty responses.

One of the users joked that it was just a spirit, a memory and it’s fine, while another suggested that the apartment comes with a free ghost who scrolls through TikTok in the corner and knocks over the oat milk. A third person said that the flat comes with a friend. A person who worked on making virtual tours commented that there’s a way to blur out people’s faces and asked why they had to show her face.

Eventually, as the video reached places, the ghost figure came across the video and immediately recognised herself and cleared that it was her apartment and shared that she found it hilarious. Sarah replied to her comment by saying she was glad that the woman found her video and that she found it funny because it made her day.

