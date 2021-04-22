Woman Spots Mysterious Figure Standing Behind Her in the Dark During a TikTok Video

A 33-year-old woman in the United Kingdom was left terrified after her friend pointed out something unexpected. Ina video recorded by the woman and sent to the friend via a social media platform, a “mysterious figure” can be spotted in the background just over her shoulder, the local media reported. Kayleigh Corby, from Halewood town near the city of Liverpool, recorded the video when her two children were asleep upstairs and no one else was around in her house that night. The video shows what appears to be a silhouette of a man over her shoulder.

It shows Kayleigh and her friend in a surprise birthday video chat and as the woman’s camera tilts for a second, the mysterious figure appears over her shoulder in the dark. Mirror online, citing a report in the local Liverpool Echo news outlet, said the woman remained unaware of the presence of the unidentified figure throughout the recording and only realised when the friend she had sent the video to pointed it out to her.

Kayleigh said she recorded the video in her kitchen during the night and sent it to her friend and he said to her, “There’s a figure behind you, who’s that behind you?”

Shethen watched the recording back and what she saw has left her “speechless to be honest”. Worried for the safety of her and the two children, aged six and seven, she then called her parents and asked them to stay with her that night. She said her parents don’t want to leave her alone now as they too are now concerned about it.

The incident has shaken the woman. “I just felt horrible, not relaxed. I just felt scared," she said, adding, “It’s like someone is behind me watching.”

She hasn’t reported the incident to the police, according to the report.

