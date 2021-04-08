Woman Spots 'Ripped' Squirrel Outside Her Apartment But the Internet is Going 'Nuts' Over This

Everyone dreams of possessing good physique and abs that are flaunt worthy. To achieve the they go to great lengths with strict diet and exercise. But did you ever think if animals desire the same too? Yes, you heard it right. A woman in Missouri was left gaping as she spotted a ripped squirrel with a pair of large nuts. She was so astonished that she had to do a double-take to get assured.

The woman named Sarah Lenzenhuber somehow managed to take pictures of the squirrel which was graced with a six-pack. She noticed the animal outside her apartment. According to a report by DailyMail, Sarah said that she saw the squirrel while she was out on a walk with her dog.

She added that she had to look twice to understand and then she doubled over laughing. Sarah said she was not sure if she should post it anywhere but then her grade school sense of humour got the best of her as she later shared the image on Facebook. Her post on the social networking website has attracted more than 4,000 likes and 800 comments, according to the report.

From the pictures, it can be observed that the squirrel was standing upright beside a tree and showing off its abs while posing for the camera. What else grabbed the attention of viewers was that the squirrel appeared to have unusually large testicles.

Male squirrels have a scrotum that is 20 percent of their body length, excluding the tail, according to National Geographic.

People were left amazed with the pictures and showed their excitement in the comment box. As per the report, one user commented ‘shocking’ and ‘impressive’, while others said the squirrel a ‘show off’.

Some of the other interesting comments read- “Dude not only is he endowed, he’s ripped - look at those pecs”; “Wow, those abs!”.

