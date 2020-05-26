Woman Spots Super Rare White Grizzly Bear While Driving on Canadian Highway

In an absolutely surprising instance, a worker of a resort near the Banff National Park in Canada spotted a rare white grizzly bear chilling on a nearby highway.

According to a report published by The Daily Mail, Cara Clarkson, a worker at the Rimrock Resort Hotel spotted the bear while she was driving on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The report mentions that the bear was spotted with another grizzly bear, which was brown in colour. It seemed as if the duo was looking for food.

Grizzly bears are usually found in a huge variety of colours ranging from white to blonde to jet black. As per Parks Canada researcher Mike Gibeau, a white grizzly bear is exceedingly rare. The images of the bears have since been going viral on social media.

There is a mention of initial speculations in the report, wherein it was said that the bear might not be a grizzly bear but could also be an albino. But as per Mike that is not the case.

If the park officials are to be believed then these bears were feeding near a grain spill near train tracks running on next to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The officials had first identified this pair of grizzly bears in the year 2018. Back then both of them were cubs. At that time itself, park officials had used a variety of techniques so that the bears stay deeper in the park. If they are to be believed then it is possibly hunger that got the grizzlies out.

Jon Stuart-Smith of Park Canada told the Daily Mail, “This is a unique bear, and I certainly have never seen one before, but we ask people can appreciate that it’s out there and do things to ensure its safety, like not stopping on the highway”.

Jon has also stressed upon the fact that once the bears realise that there are no available food options in the area they will most probably relocate themselves to other places.