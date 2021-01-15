Woman Spots Terrifying 'Spirit' Behind Her in Dance Video She Shot Alone at Home

In a horrifying experience, a woman was home alone making a TikTok video when she noticed something eerie in the background. TikTok user Chloe filmed herself dancing to the Britney Spears’ Toxic while being alone at home in UK. While dancing, she was not aware of anything happening behind her. Later, she posted the video online asking people to ‘look behind her.’

The spooky video has already been viewed more than 14 million times on TikTok. It reads the caption, “Had no intentions of posting this but look behind me on the stairs. IM HOME ALONE.”

She is grooving to the beats of the music when seconds later we see a dark figure moving on the stairs behind her. The image is blurry so we can’t clearly see what is in the background, but whatever it is, it seems to be going down the stairs. The viral video has gone viral online, and has already collected more than 1.7 million likes and more than 40,000 comments from people online.

Watch the video on YouTube here:

The 15-second clip has caught public’s attention online and left the internet divided over what exactly they think the figure was.

Some of the people joked that she wasn’t home alone anymore. Some people might have thought that it was a dog which was appearing behind the girl. To this, a person wrote that everyone who thinks this is a dog should open their eyes and look how tall it was.

Later, in another video, Chloe showed her fans how small her dogs are as well as the gate that keeps them away from stairs.

Another scared user wrote, “Please protect me lord I do not claim this negative energy.” Another concerned user commented praying toLord to give him strength. He wished that this better be a joke.

Some of the people did not believe the paranormal side of it at all and were not convinced that it was a spirit. Speculating that it was a mere change of light, one person pointed out that it occurred due to her hands’ movement. He added that the same thing had happened before but it wasn’t visible as it wasn’t intense.

In other videos, Chloe stated that this isn’t the first time she has sensed something paranormal in the house and shared another video in which her nephew’s legs can be seen being pulled back by something invisible