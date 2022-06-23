Woman Stepping over Passengers to Reach Window Seat in Flight Leaves Tweeple Stunned

Lately, we have come across a bunch of incidents wherein passengers were seen misbehaving or doing antics that are totally unacceptable. The recent video to create outrage on social media is of a woman who climbed over passengers to get to her window seat mid-flight. The video, which was shared on Twitter, featured the unidentified woman jumping over other people to get to her window seat. One of the three passengers on her way to the window seat included a toddler, who appears to be seated on an adult’s lap. Posting the clip, the Twitter user who shared the clip called it “the most criminal activity” he has ever seen on an airplane. Notably, all three passengers were awake – as seen in the video, therefore the woman could have asked them to move. The tweet also revealed that the woman hopped over other passengers for “the whole seven-hour flight”.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/In_jedi/status/1536945703775346689

The 19-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, has left the Twitteratis divided. While some were furious at her antics, others jumped in her favour, stating that her gesture was preferable over upsetting people and asking them to leave their seats, every time.

One of the users wrote, “So, each time she has to leave or get back to her seat, her fellow passengers including baby, have to get up and jostle in the aisle. Much easier to do what she did and those seated near her didn’t seem to mind. That is what matters most.” “I have no issue with this and it doesn’t appear that those seated next to her do either. Did they complain or is it only you?” another questioned.

https://twitter.com/Netwebangel/status/1537911160775000065

https://twitter.com/MaryMoody1976/status/1538232777388138498

Several users trolled the woman’s act, asking, “How many times have you had a passenger climb over you like that?” One of the users on the microblogging site even pointed out the woman’s “filthy socks.”

https://twitter.com/karin_kish/status/1537210487036948480

https://twitter.com/FinsFan07MAR88/status/1538856616912490496

What do you think about this viral video?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.