Woman Stitches Sherwani for Her Cat in This Adorable Viral Image. Twitter is in Awe

Pet clothing should not be a surprise for anyone. After all, it’s a proper industry and there are even pet clothes’ designers. However, one dressed up cat has become a viral fashion sensation on Twitter.

A sherwani clad cat made heads turns as soon as her photo was posted on the social networking site. The user, Saniya, shared her Bengal cat named Leo’s new attire which was hand-sewn by her mother.

The woman used old suits of her son to make this dashing golden sherwani for her kitty. Now he is ready to attend any family wedding.

MY MOM STITCHED A SHERWANI FOR THE CAT WHAT pic.twitter.com/xqMhbrHtWG — saniya (@koffeewithsunny) September 20, 2020

Captioned “MY MOM STITCHED A SHERWANI FOR THE CAT WHAT,” the cute kitty image has over 24,000 likes.

When a user asked what was the occasion, she replied it was probably her mother’s plans for her wedding.

mom trying out outfits for my shaadi one day apparently — saniya (@koffeewithsunny) September 20, 2020

Another user commented that this image looked more picturesque.

Thanks to the tweet, the family now has new avenues to earn some extra cash as other pet parents wasn’t something special for their kitties.

Does your mom do commission? I'll take one in green, name your price. — Brittany (@TheWalkingBritt) September 20, 2020

Others found some modelling potential in the kitty and requested more photographs of Leo.

This is so cute! Please share the next cat outfit too!! — Alison (@SonnysSister) September 20, 2020

As this user rightly assumed, the cat does look like a royal straight out a fantasy story about kings and queens.

This is the most sultan energy I've seen in a picture... — - (@maulana_banana) September 20, 2020

Yes, a good pun just makes this image a thousand times better.

Many people believed this kitty to be the most royal looking animal ever.

https://twitter.com/_aloo_gobi/status/1307640971752960001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1307640971752960001%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storypick.com%2Fcat-sherwani%2F

Some observed how this was a common theme.

The way ethnic parents treat their pets always kills me https://t.co/etnFA17fnZ — w**y (@habshahi) September 20, 2020

However, soon as the tweet blew up, a user called ‘ur local Hyderabadi grandma’ tweeted this.

So a lot of you guys have been asking me how I stitched this sherwani... well first and foremost I say Bismillah and Hyderabad Zindabad and then other step can be learned from YouTube https://t.co/KqoulxRFJR — ur local Hyderabadi grandma (@hyderabadinani) September 22, 2020

Initially, everyone believed this was the original tweeter’s mother.

The two even seemed to engage in some fun banter about the ‘daughter’s’ wedding plans and furthered the speculation that they were indeed mother and daughter. As evidenced by this tweet specifically.

mujhe abhi padhna hai — saniya (@koffeewithsunny) September 22, 2020

However, turns out it was inside joke between Saniya and her friend Hammad.

OMG THE AUTHOR THINKS HAMMAD IS MY MOM pic.twitter.com/cgVJwVwimo — saniya (@koffeewithsunny) September 23, 2020

As soon as the viral story was picked up, people assumed they were in fact mother and daughter which Saniya found hilarious.