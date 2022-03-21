Woman Stocks Food, Water and Weapons in Secret Bunker for 'Doomsday’

Rowan MacKenzie has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed her ‘apocalypse’ preparations that also include a hidden bunker and enough stockpiles of food to last her around two years. Rowan, 38, said that she started preparing her disaster supplies around 11 years ago, as she felt she needed to prepare for the end of the world, according to a report in the Hull Daily Mail.

Initially, she bought the basic cupboard essentials such as beans and rice, which she had taught to preserve through various experiments. As she witnessed growth in stock, Rowan spent 7,650 pounds to have a hidden bunker built into the basement of her home.

Apart from food and water, she also has a huge stockpile of defence weaponry. “The number one must for any bunker is defence,” said Rowan.

“You need to protect yourself, especially in a ‘dog eat dog’ situation." She added: “I had the secret bunker made for prepping purposes, where I have enough supplies for a family of three to last around two years.

“I prepare for now, as you never know day-to-day what might happen,” she added, saying that everyone should prepare for doomsday and know where to turn in case the end of the world is near. “The day is upon us where being prepared is a blessing, as food will disappear and become overpriced if there’s a war. We will all feel the side effects eventually."

Rowan believes that a huge portion of the stock will last up to around 25 years.

