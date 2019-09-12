Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'

'Laughter is the best medicine,' is how the saying goes, but for a woman in China, laughter turned out to be the cause for the injury.

The woman, who was travelling from Kunming South to Guangzhou South Railway Station, laughed so hard that her jaw dropped and left her mouth hanging wide open. Really.

As luck would have it, an emergency doctor, affiliated to the Guangzhou Medical University, was on board when the incident took place. Dr. Luo Wensheng rushed to the woman’s carriage when the call for medical assistance making rounds through the carriages reached him, reports Guancha.

He warned the woman that he was no expert and that she needed immediate assistance from a recognized hospital but passengers near him egged him on as it would take an hour to reach the hospital. He managed to relocate her jaw.

When he first saw the woman, he saw her drooling and assumed she had a stroke.

“I rushed over and found the passenger unable to speak or close her mouth. She was drooling, so I initially thought she had had a stroke. But I took her blood pressure, then went about it,” said Dr Wensheng.

The woman’s gaping mouth is now being widely shared on social media.

"I did it while she was distracted, and luckily it went back in place," he said, according to Ladbible.

Her co-passenger informed the doctor that she had dislocated her jaw before, after vomiting due to pregnancy.

The doctor, who was thanked for saving her money, warned her again and asked her to seek immediate medical help from an expert.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.