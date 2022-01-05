Woman Stunned by Breathtaking Photos She Discovers in Her Dead Father's Album

Parting from a family member is not easy at all. People depart sooner or later and we are left with some of their memories which we cherish forever. These memories are a token of love which try to fulfill the space left by the people who left. A girl shared some snaps from her dad’s album with his old film photography and she was left stunned. We can see a splendid view of mountains and lakes in the four pictures. The photos clicked beautifully from different angles provide a picturesque view of the location. They speak volumes of what a great photographer his father must have been.

After my dad passed away I found an album with his old film photography and I’m stunned pic.twitter.com/OTQkrXiaEK— Derya (@Deryakba) January 2, 2022

The snaps which have been retweeted more than 6,000 times have also been received with praise by Twitter users. A person advised her to put watermark on these photos before posting it online. This advice is correct due to common cases of copyright infringement these days.

sis, youve to put watermark on these masterpieces b4 posting it online. treasure the rightfully sebelum ada yang ambil.— i'm (@naye0ra) January 3, 2022

Another praised the photos and appreciated the girl saying that she has inherited the talent of photography from his father.

There are incredible, you definitely got his talent, like father like daughter— Adam (@adamiscosmic) January 2, 2022

One netizen was in great awe of the photos, especially the last photograph.

Oh wow these are beautiful!! Especially the last photograph 🔥— Chirag Wakaskar (@chiragwakaskar) January 2, 2022

Some also appreciated her dad’s eye for photography.

Your dad took a lot of shots of nature like I used to and I think (for me anyway) there was always something magical about capturing that little bit of beauty that you've seen. He had a great eye x— AbiNormality🐌 (@AbiNotNormal) January 3, 2022

Mesmerized by the picturesque images, a user desired to know the location of these snaps, to which the girl replied Turkey.

these are beautiful! do you know the location?— Venus’ favorite Martian (@ggsbizarr) January 3, 2022

Turkey 🙂— Derya (@Deryakba) January 3, 2022

Some also admired the breathtaking aesthetics of these photos and prayed that her father gets the highest Jannah.

May He grants your late father the highest Jannah, the aesthetics of these photos are merely breathtaking.— Brad (@brdthrnry) January 4, 2022

Calling the photos heart touching, a user was inquisitive to know the year in which the photos have been clicked. The girl replied it was the 1990s.

That is really touching. Do you know when they were shot approximately ?— Skylinexplorer.eth (@skylinexplorer1) January 3, 2022

Another appreciated her father’s eye for detailing. He applauded the fact that how her father had managed to capture the fog prevailing on last mountain.

It's amazing and I like so much the fog on last photo.. he had a eye for capturing the moment 🙏— Zal of Rivia (@Lazir_) January 3, 2022

Which photograph do you like the most?

