Woman Sues Air Force Veteran Who Shot Her for Removing Nazi Flags from His Home

Kyndal McVey, a woman from Oklahoma is suing Air Force veteran Alexander Feaster for 'reckless disregard' and 'negligence'. The two were in news last year when Alexander fired gunshots at Kyndal on June 28, 2020 after the former found her removing Nazi flags from his home. The woman who was 26 at the time of this incident is now suing 45-year-old Alexander for USD 75,000 citing medical expenses, the pain and suffering he caused and any physical or mental damage that could lead to death and her lost time.

As reported by Newsweek, Alexander has a hearing on March 5. He was bailed against a sum of $75,000. In this case, the veteran has been charged with shooting with the intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.

Reportedly, Kyndal was at a friend’s party when she was given the dare to remove a Nazi flag which was outside Alexander’s home. Kyndal went there to grab one of the two flags and started running back. That is when the dare turned out to be dangerous as Alexander fired gunshots at her with his semi-automatic rifle. As per a report in BBC from July 2020, Kyndal was found by the police in a ditch and she had four gunshot wounds. Another report says that she received bullet injuries in her legs and lower abdomen. Kyndal was fortunately able to survive but had to undergo several surgeries after the attack.

According to Newsweek, the Waukomis Police Department had investigated that Alexander was in anticipation of an incident to take place. His chair faced the front door and he was watching from the spot as the ashtray had several cigarette butts.

As per the report, Alexander’s page on Gab, the far-right social networking website has images of several Nazi flags. The 45-year-old veteran had said that he does not agree with all the tenets of National Socialism (the ideology of the Nazi Party) but said that the condition of USA currently was same as that of Germany in the early 1930s.

Although Kyndal is suing Alexander, he seems to hold Kyndal responsible for the incident. It has been argued in a court filing by his attorney that Alexander was afraid of danger, alone, isolated and acted in self-defense. The lawyer argued that the veteran was under the impression that the guests at the party where Kyndal was also present were armed.

After defending his actions, the filing by Alexander’s attorney has instead accused Kyndal of violating Oklahoma's anti-terrorism act, hate crimes, violation of public intoxication, larceny and trespassing. However, Kyndal has not been charged with any of these crimes.