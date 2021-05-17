Woman Suffering from Stomach Ache Thinks She Has 'Prostrate Cancer' after Googling Symptoms

A woman, from Plymouth in Devon, England, was left baffled when she turned to the internet after having stomach ache but soon her concerns escalated when it told her she might be suffering from something much serious. Sharing her experience in a TikTok video, Jenny Pearce, with a username @adventure_jenny, explained how she was left embarrassed when she visited a doctor to get a test done.

After her self-diagnosis, she made an appointment with a doctor, worried that she might actually have prostate cancer, asked to get a prostate exam but to her surprise, the doctor ended up laughing at her face.

The video opens with a text narrating the humiliating incident with text, “Jenny had a stomach ache, but she was fine… Jenny wasn’t fine.” Further, it reads that she went to the doctor to “asks for tests…the doctor laughed at her because she doesn’t have a prostate.”

The clip has racked more than one million views, 89,000 likes with thousands of people sharing their own similar stories and other amusing comments.

A person shared that their father had once called an ambulance because he thought he was dying but “farted it out by the time ambulance arrived.” Another shared a similar awkward situation when she was 18.

Another person wrote that it was a “curse of what is known was Dr Google” while another one wrote that “Google always says we are done for lol.” A fourth person claimed that the post made her laugh and they related to her “as someone who is one the anxious side.”

Keywords- Jenny Pearce, Adventure Jenny, Plymouth Devon, England, TikTok, Prostate cancer, stomach ache, embarrass, doctor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here