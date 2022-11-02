CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ShahRukhKhan#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#BiggBoss16
Home » News » Buzz » Woman Suffers Stroke in Hyderabad Beauty Parlour, Doctor Explains Rare Phenomenon on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Woman Suffers Stroke in Hyderabad Beauty Parlour, Doctor Explains Rare Phenomenon on Twitter

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 13:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Hyderabad Woman Suffers Through Rare 'Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome'. (Image: Canva)

Hyderabad Woman Suffers Through Rare 'Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome'. (Image: Canva)

'Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome' was caused as a crucial blood vessel supplying the brain was pressured when the woman tilted her neck backwards for a hair wash at a beauty parlour.

Often, a trip to the hair salon will have you coming out with a stylish feel and a happy heart. But for a Hyderabad woman, the regular parlour visits brought a medical complication and the possibility of a brain stroke. The doctor, she sought treatment with, revealed that her condition is called the “Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome”. It was caused because a crucial blood vessel supplying the brain was pressured when she tilted her neck backwards for a hair wash at a beauty parlour.

According to Hyderabad Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, the woman reported dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. The symptoms surfaced when she was getting her hair shampooed at a beauty parlour. She was taken to a gastroenterologist, who treated her symptomatically.

However, when the woman’s symptoms worsened, with her developing imbalance while walking, she was referred to Dr Kumar. Her MRI scan showed an infarct in the right posterior inferior cerebellar territory. In simple words, blood circulation to the area of the brain that helps movement and coordination functions was impaired. A Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) further showed that the woman had left vertebral hypoplasia. This means that her vertebral artery (which supplies blood to the brain and the spine) was underdeveloped.

The doctor diagnosed her with “beauty parlour stroke syndrome involving right PICA or the posterior inferior cerebellar artery. The cause of the condition was the woman hyperextending her neck over the parlour washing sink for the hair wash.

The beauty parlour stroke syndrome refers to this activity and the complication it could cause to the brain exactly. According to a stroke expert, Richard Bernstein, interviewed by The Atlantic, the syndrome “is so rare that it’s a waste of time to worry about it.” Bernstein said that the occurrence of the syndrome is not something to be anxious over. According to him, you’re as safe from this condition at the hair salon as you are in your very own bed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 02, 2022, 13:33 IST
last updated:November 02, 2022, 13:33 IST