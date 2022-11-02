Woman Suffers Stroke in Hyderabad Beauty Parlour, Doctor Explains Rare Phenomenon on Twitter

Often, a trip to the hair salon will have you coming out with a stylish feel and a happy heart. But for a Hyderabad woman, the regular parlour visits brought a medical complication and the possibility of a brain stroke. The doctor, she sought treatment with, revealed that her condition is called the “Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome”. It was caused because a crucial blood vessel supplying the brain was pressured when she tilted her neck backwards for a hair wash at a beauty parlour.

According to Hyderabad Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, the woman reported dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. The symptoms surfaced when she was getting her hair shampooed at a beauty parlour. She was taken to a gastroenterologist, who treated her symptomatically.

Beauty Parlor #Stroke Syndrome 1. I recently saw a 50-year old woman with symptoms of dizziness, nausea & vomiting, which started during her hair wash with shampoo in a beauty parlor. Initially, she was taken to a gastroenterologist, who treated her symptomatically.#Medtwitter — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) October 30, 2022

However, when the woman’s symptoms worsened, with her developing imbalance while walking, she was referred to Dr Kumar. Her MRI scan showed an infarct in the right posterior inferior cerebellar territory. In simple words, blood circulation to the area of the brain that helps movement and coordination functions was impaired. A Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) further showed that the woman had left vertebral hypoplasia. This means that her vertebral artery (which supplies blood to the brain and the spine) was underdeveloped.

2. Symptoms did not improve, the next day she developed mild imbalance while walking. She was referred for my opinion. She had mild right cerebellar signs. MRI brain revealed infarct in right posterior inferior cerebellar territory, MR angiogram showed left vertebral hypoplasia — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM🇮🇳 (@hyderabaddoctor) October 30, 2022

The doctor diagnosed her with “beauty parlour stroke syndrome involving right PICA or the posterior inferior cerebellar artery. The cause of the condition was the woman hyperextending her neck over the parlour washing sink for the hair wash.

The beauty parlour stroke syndrome refers to this activity and the complication it could cause to the brain exactly. According to a stroke expert, Richard Bernstein, interviewed by The Atlantic, the syndrome “is so rare that it’s a waste of time to worry about it.” Bernstein said that the occurrence of the syndrome is not something to be anxious over. According to him, you’re as safe from this condition at the hair salon as you are in your very own bed.

