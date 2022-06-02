Woman Swims from Bangladesh to India to Marry Boyfriend She Met on Facebook

For a Bangladeshi woman and her lover in West Bengal, India, even international borders could not stop them from uniting. The 22-year-old woman, identified as Krishna Mandal, swam across a river for over an hour and made her way through the Sunderbans to enter India and meet her beau, reported India Today.

The love story, which is worth inspiring a short film, began on Facebook where Krishna Mandal and Abhik Mandal first met. The duo soon struck a chord and fell for each other. However, they belonged to different countries with a border keeping them apart.

Apparently, Krishna did not have a valid passport to visit India legally. But determined to meet her lover, she decided to embark on an arduous journey and cross illegally into the neighbouring country.

The first hurdle in Krishna’s journey was the wilderness of the Sunderbans that is home to the ferocious Royal Bengal Tigers and other wild animals. After wading through the forest, Krishna swam for more than one hour in the Malta River and managed to reach the other side, as per police sources.

The love birds got united when Krishna finally met Abhik in the Kaikhali village in West Bengals’ South 24 Parganas district. The duo then drove off to Kolkata and tied the knot at the Kalighat Temple.

Soon, the news did rounds on the internet and also caught the attention of the police. Having crossed illegally into India, Krishna had to face legal action. She was arrested on Monday for wrongfully crossing the India-Bangladesh border. According to sources, Krishna may now be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission.

If you think this was too audacious, then in April this year, a Bangladeshi boy had entered illegally into India just to buy chocolate. The teen, Emran Hossain, used to swim across the Shalda River and sneak through a hole in the barbed wire to buy his favourite chocolate. But, he was caught on April 13 by the BSF (Border Security Force) and put behind bars.

