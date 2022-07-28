Woman Takes Shower Once In 10 Days, Strange Rules Made To Save Water

We all know that taking shower is a go-to activity to keep our bodies clean and stay hygienic. Since childhood, we are told to take bath daily. And usually, people do that except for a few times during the winter season. In such a situation, if someone tells you that he takes a bath once in 10 days, what will be your reaction? Today, we will tell you about a woman who takes a shower 3 times a month.

Even if someone takes a gap of one or two days in bathing, it does not feel good but the woman claims that she takes a bath once in 10 days and it does not affect her freshness. She called this shower routine perfect for herself. She also claimed that her routine never changes.

The woman is Aydan Jane, a 23-year-old famous Tiktoker. She recently shared with her followers that she was one of those girls who did not like to take a bath. She only takes a bath once in 10 days, that is only 3 times a month. She also said that this routine does not change even during the days of her periods. This video of her has garnered 3 million views and she has even told in the video that she is looking so fresh even after not taking a shower for 7 days.



Ayden says she feels good and refreshed even without showering. She also shared that in her childhood she used to bathe daily. Now, even when she has given up on taking showers, there are no changes at all she neither stinks nor does it affect her hair.

Ayden claims that the reason for this decision is to save the environment and water, which is very valuable. She also says that if one is not doing any hard work, in which they are sweating or facing dirt, then there is no need to take bath daily. People have also trolled her about this routine and asked her to take a bath not for herself but the sake of other people.

