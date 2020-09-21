Woman Takes Video of Deserted Mansion, Daughter Spots Spooky Face Staring Through the Window

Trust the internet to showcase all kinds of content, ranging from a fancy challenge to spooky videos. One finds everything on social media these days. Recently, a rather scary video has been going viral on the internet. The clip was recorded by a mother for her daughter, wherein she is heard describing a deserted mansion. But, what is unusual is the face that the daughter notices a face in the window in the video.

According to a report published in The Mirror, the woman’s daughter Rebecca was instantly distracted by the spooky detail. She apparently saw an eerie face peering out of one of the windows of the said mansion.

On spotting this rather scary detail, she shared the clip on video sharing portal TikTok. As one would presume, the clip went viral in no time and has currently crossed the two million benchmark.

In the video, one can hear her mother say, “Look what I found. This is in Carmel. Someone told me it's the Murphy house. I don't know who the Murphys were but I don't think they've lived here for a while because it looks pretty deserted.”

While Rebecca’s mother is touring the mansion, she does not seem to have noticed anything unusual. This is apparent as she is heard casually talking about how beautiful it would be if she could walk around the property in a fancy dress. She is also heard saying how amazing it is at the mansion.

What is more strange is that even when she gets closer to the house, she does not notice the child-like face that is seen on the window. She is continuing her filming and giving her commentary even around that area.

There were all kinds of reactions on the post that Rebecca shared on TikTok. Some people called it a type of prank, while some of the people had really bizarre theories to it.

The twist in the tale does not end here. In an updated video that has been shared by Rebecca, she reveals that the owners of the huge mansion have actually kept a mannequin head on the window. This apparently has been done to keep tourists away from their property.