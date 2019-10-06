Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Woman Taunts Lion After Jumping into Enclosure at New York City Zoo

The woman reportedly climbed over a safety barrier at the lion exhibit at a New York City zoo.

Associated Press

October 6, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Zoo officials say a woman reportedly climbed over a safety barrier at the lion exhibit at a New York City zoo.

The Bronx Zoo says in a statement that staff received a report that an individual climbed over the visitor barrier at the African lion exhibit on Saturday.

The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.

Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.

Watch the video here:

The zoo says this was a "serious violation and unlawful trespass." The Bronx Zoo says they have a "zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

