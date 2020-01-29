Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Thanks Dog for Destroying Her Passport to Wuhan Right before Coronavirus Outbreak

This turned out to be a blessing in disguise, because Wuhan had soon become the epicenter of the coronavirus that has now spread to many countries.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 9:32 PM IST
Woman Thanks Dog for Destroying Her Passport to Wuhan Right before Coronavirus Outbreak
Image credit: Facebook

A woman from Taiwan had plans to visit the Chinese city of Wuhan in the beginning of January but her dog had other plans.

Kimi, the golden retriever, chewed bits of her passport and her owner couldn’t make the journey. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise, because Wuhan had soon become the epicenter of the coronavirus that has now spread to many countries.

On January 13, she shared a picture on Facebook of her damaged passport. “Found this scene as soon as I returned to the room! Can anyone explain it to me?” she wrote.

In a follow-up post, the woman shared another “throwback” post.

“Do you remember this passport? Think back carefully, this child is really protecting me. After my passport was torn, the place where I was going to [Wuhan] saw the virus [spread]. To think of it now, it's very, very touching that you [Kimi] blocked our schedule,” she posted.

According to CNN, at least 132 people have died so far due to coronavirus. All the deaths have been reported from China.

The coronavirus cases have been reported from Thailand, Japan, Singapore, UK and US among others.

Chinese president Xi Jinping had cautioned that the situated was “grave”.

