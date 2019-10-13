Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Woman Thought Her Dog's Nose Had Fallen Off, Here's What Really Happened

"I had a closer look only to discover what was his nose that had fallen off and was just lying there on the floor."

Trending Desk

Updated:October 13, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Thought Her Dog's Nose Had Fallen Off, Here's What Really Happened
"I had a closer look only to discover what was his nose that had fallen off and was just lying there on the floor."

While playing around with a dog can be really fun but the responsibility of dog sitting can be quite a stressful experience. A woman from UK has faced a similar situation which has now gone viral.

Jade Murray of Coventry, UK, took to Facebook to recount the incident. She said she was looking after her mother's dog, Lenny, when she noticed something unusual on the floor.

"I had no idea what it was," Jade wrote in her now-viral Facebook post. A closer look revealed it to be a dog's nose - or at least that's what she thought.

"I had a closer look only to discover what was his nose that had fallen off and was just lying there on the floor."

Jade says that she started panicking after discovering the nose on the floor. "His actual nose was on the floor. I started freaking out thinking he's never going to sniff again on his walks and I know he loves doing that," she wrote.

She also added that she was worried that Lenny the dog would be pain, and "thinking how on earth am I going to tell my mum that whilst in my care - the dog's nose has managed to fall off."

Fortunately, for Jade (and of course, Lenny) the situation wasn’t that grave. Jade says she eventually gathered up the courage to pick up the nose, only to then realise it belonged to a stuffed toy and not her pet dog.

"Anyway, I eventually plucked up the courage to pick it up because I thought nah surely not, this cannot be..only to then realise he's bitten the nose off one of his soft toys and his nose still remains."

Jade concluded her post by reassuring everyone that Lenny's nose "is in full working order and completely attached to his face".

Her hilarious Facebook post has garnered over 1 lakh 'shares', more than 2 lakh reactions and thousands of amused comments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram