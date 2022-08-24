Woman Thrashes Zomato Delivery Executive with Sandal, Leaves Twitter Furious

A video of a woman allegedly beating a Zomato delivery executive with her footwear has left netizens enraged. A Twitter user who shared the incident online claims that the executive was on his way to deliver his order when the incident took place. As per the account of the event shared by the user, the unknown woman seemingly took away order from the executive and began hitting him with her footwear on the road. The bystanders in the vicinity recorded the incident, a snippet of it is also visible in the viral clip.

However, the shared video doesn’t have any audio of the conversations that took place between the unknown woman and the delivery executive. The Twitter user stated that the delivery guy turned up at his doorstep crying and revealed the entire incident. Post which, the former contacted Zomato’s customer care, “I don't care about the order, your partner got assaulted, please help him,” he told them. The user and the delivery executive were advised to take help from the company’s rider support service.

“He tried that but they didn't understand Kannada, and of course, he was scared to lose his job. I'm tweeting so that the DE gets justice and job security,” wrote the customer. He asked the online food-application company to immediately look into the matter and hold those wrong responsible.

The video of the incident has gone viral, and a barrage of netizens has responded to the clip asking for action against the woman. A user wrote, “If it is the girl's mistake, then stick action should be taken so that no one makes such a mistake again.”

Many added that the woman had no right to violate the personal space of the delivery guy and lauded the Twitter user for bringing the incident into the public’s eye. However, a section of the internet still awaits to listen to the woman’s account of the fight. “There’s no smoke without fire. No audio so quite misleading,” said another user.

The Twitter user in a subsequent tweet asserted that gender plays no role in this matter as it is the entitlement of the anonymous woman that should be questioned. He explained that adding mischievous conclusions will only result in deflecting from nuance. Meanwhile, Zomato has responded stating that they are looking into the incident.

