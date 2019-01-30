Woman Trapped in Elevator in Billionaire's Home For Three Days, Rescued by Firefighters
Apparently, no one had any idea that Fortaliza had been trapped in it, which she had been since Friday.
(REUTERS)
Multiple media outlets reported the bizarre incident, after members of the storied Fire Department of New York (FDNY) forced open the elevator doors on Monday morning and were shocked to find a person trapped in the tiny space. The firefighters had arrived at the townhouse to merely fix the elevator after they received a call from a member of the Stephens family and a deliveryperson, who said that it had become stuck between the second and third floors. Apparently, no one had any idea that Fortaliza had been trapped in it, which she had been since Friday.
ALSO READ: Lift Karadey? Rogue Elevator Tosses Riders Around, Mall Offers Free Parking as Compensation
The housekeeper was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, and reports state that, apart from severe hyderation, she was in a stable condition and subsequently released from the medical care facility.
While investigations into the cause of the elevator's failure are still being investigagted, NBC reported that The Department of Buildings had issued an aggravated violation for failure to provide access to inspectors on Monday after someone inside denied access to them, and said additional enforcement actions may be issued as well. Elevators in private homes are supposed to be inspected on a regular basis and the one that had trapped the unfortunate Fortaliza had been last inspected in July.
In a statement made to NBC 4 in New York, Stephens, Inc. said: "The employee involved has been a valued member of the Stephens extended family for 18 years. The Stephens family is relieved and thankful that she is doing well in the hospital. A Stephens family member accompanied her to the hospital this morning and remains at her side. The cause of this unfortunate incident is being investigated and appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that something like this never happens again."
Several New Yorkers, frequent users of the city's thousands of elevators, took to social media to sympathise with Fortaliza's claustrophobic experience:
Pretty sure I would be a basket case. @FDNY reporting woman stuck in brownstone elevator since Friday. Rescued this morning. No one knew she was there all weekend!!! pic.twitter.com/S5WpSytYf5— Lauren Glassberg (@LaurenGlassberg) January 28, 2019
just a terrifying story from @RayVilleda . as a New Yorker, I'm always judging whether someone will come get me if an elevator is stuck....just feel badly for this woman— michael gargiulo (@michaelG4NY) January 29, 2019
Woman Gets Stuck in Manhattan Townhouse Elevator for 3 Days: FDNY https://t.co/b7HfsrmwzQ via @nbcnewyork
Here’s the home on E 65th St (left) where a woman was rescued, after telling #FDNY she’d been trapped in an elevator all weekend. This is a one-family home worth an estimated $20mil. Woman said to be in good condition. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/ZhQjGAGzYE— Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) January 28, 2019
Glad The Lady Is Ok.. Sad To Know No Elevator Phone & No Cellphone To Call For Help..!— Arod5005 (@Arod50051) January 29, 2019
