5-min read

Woman Tricks Unsuspecting Men on Tinder Into a Dating Competition, Hunger Games Style

In case you thought cat-fishing is the worst thing that you'd face on Tinder.

Raka Mukherjee

August 21, 2018, 9:51 AM IST
Tinder is a slippery slope. While there are cute stories of finding true love that lasts a lifetime, there are also stories about cat-fishing and psychos. Tinder truly is, a terrifyingly weird platform.

In a Twitter thread, @bvdhai shares a scary, yet hilarious account of how he got duped in the most bizarre way.

"This actually happened to me and it could happen to you too. Get some popcorn." he starts.







This bit of the story is terribly relate-able - literally, everyone who has ever used Tinder will have gone through these two exact situations - which is what makes what happened next, so surprising.













Ah, ghosting. The adult version of "My mom says I can't hang out with you anymore."







And then, slowly the red flags begin to surface.

















Haven't we all felt this tweet as an exact emotion at some point?

















Not only did she trick dozens of men into coming to a date with her - she took it a step further and tried turning it into her very own reality show and dating competition.







While people actually stayed and decided to go through the hunger-games style pop-up dating competition, the narrator went home.

Perhaps, this incident and most people's experience of Tinder can be summed up in this tweet.





In case you thought getting cat-fished was the worst of your nightmares on Tinder, this story reads almost as a PSA, that comes down the road to finding true love.

People also responded to the thread, one stating that he was another victim.

The Gothamist also posted a video of one of the events from the men who stayed back and took part in the competition.



Perhaps, it is just a reflection of the times we live in.



