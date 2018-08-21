Woman Tricks Unsuspecting Men on Tinder Into a Dating Competition, Hunger Games Style
In case you thought cat-fishing is the worst thing that you'd face on Tinder.
In a Twitter thread, @bvdhai shares a scary, yet hilarious account of how he got duped in the most bizarre way.
"This actually happened to me and it could happen to you too. Get some popcorn." he starts.
So a few weeks ago I was on the Tinder machine shopping my soul around and I match with a very attractive young lady. No bio. Fairly innocuous.
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
I message her some random shit and we chat for an hour or so and she says "here's my number text me" I'm like okay sure thing. — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
This bit of the story is terribly relate-able - literally, everyone who has ever used Tinder will have gone through these two exact situations - which is what makes what happened next, so surprising.
I text her n we make small talk abt work for a bit then she goes, "actually, I have this huge presentation Im workin on for my job, would you be offended if I got back to you in like a week or two when Ive got more free time? Youre cute and I want to meet you Im just too busy rn"
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
I thought well that's an overly elaborate way to ghost someone. I say "lol I wouldn't be offended, I totally get it. Hit me up when you're free" — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
She says "thank you, I was worried you would think I was trying to blow you off haha but for sure I'll text you in like a week, I'm excited" in my head I'm like sssssssuuuuurrrreeee I respond ""
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
Two weeks pass I completely forget about her then I remember and go back to tinder and I can't find the conversation. I think well that's weird she deleted her tinder but I take it as... overly elaborate ghosting methods — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
Ah, ghosting. The adult version of "My mom says I can't hang out with you anymore."
Then yesterday I get a text "HEY IM FINALLY FREE LMAO... my friend is DJing near Union square around 6 tomorrow I was wondering if you wanted to go for a bit then we could go get drinks after and see what happens"
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
I'm like well I'll be damned. Genuinely didn't think she would message me. I reply "yeah I should be free, I'd be down" she says "amazing I'm gonna be running around today and tomorrow but just come around 6 and I'll meet you by the stage then we'll head out" — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
I say sure thing, looking forward to it. This morning she texts me at 9 am "hey it's gonna rain today but I think it should clear up in time for our date" I'm like cool, I'll be there
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
And then, slowly the red flags begin to surface.
I play football with @mersrulesworld_ earlier today and express my incredulity at the situation. I find her Instagram it says singer, actress, model, 3000 followers and I'm like uugghhhh I dunno bro, THIS SHIT FEELS OFF but fuck it — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
I make my way to Union Square. Eat a hot dog and look over by this open lot by 17th Ave and there is a stage and a DJ and about 100 ppl and cameras and shit and I think well this is some random ass Manhattan shit.
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
She texts me "hey I'm running a little late but just meet me by the stage then we can go" I wasn't gonna stand in front of the fucking stage so I stand off to the side a bit — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
Eventually I see a girl moving towards backstage with two enormous bodyguards in sunglasses and realise it's her and I'm thinking WHAT THINE FUCKETH IS GOING ON
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
I stay back and assess the situation and I'm like fuck I'mma stay right where I am til she texts me. The DJ eventually stops playing and she gets on the stage and I'm so fucking confused but think well I guess she's a social media personality or some shit — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
I immediately think I'm too fucking old for this shit.
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
Haven't we all felt this tweet as an exact emotion at some point?
She gets the mic and is like thanks for coming out I bet you're all wondering what this is about and I'm like yeah what the fuck is this about — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
She then says so I know all of you here are on tinder and I'm like
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
Then she says I've invited you all here for a chance to go on a date with me and proceeds to give a hunger games speech about what its gonna take to date her — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
ALL THE DUDES THERE SHE FOUND ON TINDER AND TEXTED THEM THE SAME SHIT
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
Every man in the crowd looks down and mimes WHAT IN THE NAME OF SCOOBY DOO THE IS THIS SHIT to themself — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
Not only did she trick dozens of men into coming to a date with her - she took it a step further and tried turning it into her very own reality show and dating competition.
The scene pic.twitter.com/U0ROAWKDQc
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
At that point I am genuinely amazed at the fallopian fortitude this girl possesses. This is top 10 greatest finesse of all time. Dudes actually stayed and played. — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
While people actually stayed and decided to go through the hunger-games style pop-up dating competition, the narrator went home.
I went home.
— миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
Perhaps, this incident and most people's experience of Tinder can be summed up in this tweet.
I TRUST NO ONE. I TRUST NOTHING ANYMORE. VANITY WILL BE THE DEMISE OF HUMAN CIVILIZATION. DON'T GET GOT. THE END. — миша (@bvdhai) August 19, 2018
In case you thought getting cat-fished was the worst of your nightmares on Tinder, this story reads almost as a PSA, that comes down the road to finding true love.
People also responded to the thread, one stating that he was another victim.
Braaa I was victim #205 Kinda glad I was running on cp time pic.twitter.com/agBFXje8dD
— MRG (@MRGwingteam) August 20, 2018
The Gothamist also posted a video of one of the events from the men who stayed back and took part in the competition.
Perhaps, it is just a reflection of the times we live in.
"Dating in 2018." — Samuel McLaughlin (@SamSMcLaughlin) August 20, 2018
