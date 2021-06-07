Woman Tries to Relax With ‘Green’ Face Mask Before Interview, Ends up Looking Like Shrek

Job interview are important parts of our career growth. Every person who has ever appeared for an interview knows that the most important part of the process is self-presentation. How one represents oneself during an interview speaks a lot about a person’s confidence in leading the job. This is one of the reasons why everyone wants to give their best in the interview. Despite preparing our best for the big day, things end up going south in certain cases.

Something similar happened with a woman who goes by the name Kota who has shared an ordeal on the video-sharing platform TikTok. Thereafter Kota showed effects of chlorophyll maks on her face. The latest beauty trend doing rounds on social media prompted the woman to try it before her interview. The trend has attracted the attention of many netizens, who are obsessed with these green compound masks that claim to purify, soothes and detox the skin. However, it comes with an advisory which states that a person should apply it on the face after mixing it with a cream.

The woman, who put the mask on her face the day before a job interview at Bank of America, had a horrible experience as she couldn’t get rid of the green colour despite washing it off her face. In the video’s caption, Kota asked fellow TikTok users about remedies to get rid of the colour. As she mentioned to the Mirror, the colour didn’t leave her face despite exfoliating.

While Kotastruggled to restore her normal skin tone, her face reminded netizens of Old Gregg, a fictional character from The Mighty Boosh series with similar skin colour. The video left the internet in splits and garnered more than 2,40,000 views. One of the netizens jokingly wrote that people usually try these things after they’re hired.

