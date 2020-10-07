Woman Tries to Rescue 3-Month-Old Puppy, Falls 30 Feet Down Steep Cliff

Some people are so kind that they don’t think once before helping anyone. In their endeavour, they sometimes have to even face difficulties, but they don’t care about that.

In one such incident, a Denver woman got injured while trying to rescue a friend’s puppy, reported New York Post.

What happened was that the woman had gone for hiking with friends where a three-month-old dog fell 15 feet down from a cliff. The woman, 25, and her friends found that the dog named Blue had got stuck in a narrow chute at Bridal Veil Falls in Telluride, Colorado.

She rushed to the dog to help it and in her attempt to save the pet, the woman lost her balance and tumbled down the cliffside. When she ran to the dog to rescue it, her friends reached a point below the narrow chute to save the dog in case it fell.

While falling from the cliff, the woman accidently dragged a friend standing below the narrow chute. She tumbled at least 30 feet before inadvertently taking along her friend. The two together slipped another 20 feet.

Luckily, they sustained only minor injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where they underwent treatment for bruises.

After the patient's extrication, rescuers set up a technical rope rescue to retrieve the puppy. The hiker sustained what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries & was transported by ambulance from TMC to St. Mary's Hosp. The friend who broke her fall had minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/WBq9hJKbkz — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, emergency crews saved the dog using a rope and harness and handed it over to its owner.

In June, The New Indian Express reported a similar incident in which an 80-year-old retired professor fell in a well while rescuing a cat. The incident took place in Chennai.

According to the news website, the man likes to live in the company of cats and dogs.

Accidently, one of his cats fell into the well located in his apartment’s premises. He got to know that cat was in the well when he heard its meows. He immediately tied a ladder to a rope and put it into the well. The retired professor accidently fell into the well while pulling up the ladder.

But, interestingly, before humans could come to his rescue, dogs reached the spot. One of the dogs ran to his son to alert him about what had happened to his father. The man was soon saved by rescue and fire services.