Woman Tries to Sing like Elsa from Frozen II, But the 'Scary' Response Leaves Internet Confused

In Disney’s Frozen II, Elsa, the queen of Arendelle, hears a mysterious voice call out to her. This voice ultimately leads her to self-discovery. But seems like the mysterious voice works different in real life.

In a viral post on Reddit, a woman can be seen singing the tune across a vacant neighbourhood. What happens next has is leaving netizens in splits.

In return of the high-pitched tune, comes a coarse heavy growl after which the woman in the clip is taken aback, retreating a few steps.

In the movie, when Elsa tries to find the meaning behind the siren-like melody through a forest, she also mimics the notes. Her voice is followed by the goofy snowman Olaf’s cacophonic voice.

Shared in a group called ‘r/Funny’ that has over 29 million members, the 6-second clip was captioned, “she got scared”.

After being shared, the post has seen over 700 comments on the thread and more than 48,000 upvotes.

One Reddit user commented, “No one likes hearing their voice played back to them”, another wrote, “For those that don't have to watch Frozen 2 on repeat, her calling is from that”.

People in the chain had a debate going on whether the voice in the video belonged to the woman or it was made using a sound clip.

Another user said that the soundtrack was from a TikTok video.

One of the most liked comments read: “And so, by and by the fair maiden's mating call has been reciprocated by a mesomorphic suitor.”



