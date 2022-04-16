Woman Turns Fake HR To Take Revenge on Cheating Ex

Getting cheated on in love is heartbreaking and a lot of people may have experienced it in their lives. There are multiple possibilities after the cheating comes to the fore. One can confront the partner, talk it out and solve the issue, starting anew as a couple or decide to part ways and take time to heal. But one thing that not everyone thinks of is revenge. Well, even if they think of it, not everyone does actually take some action on it. However, a woman named Kylah is not one of them as she executed a plan to enact revenge on her boyfriend after realising that she had been cheated on.

According to Daily Star, Kylah, who goes by the TikTok handle @kyknicolee, claimed to have gotten even with an unfaithful former lover in a unique way in a TikTok video. Most people would simply block their ex and move on, but Kylah devised a strategy that took her over a month to execute, and has since gone viral on TikTok. She claimed, “When my ex cheated on me, I posed as a LinkedIn recruiter and made him go through a month a long interview process then sent him a detailed rejection letter about how he’s not worth it”.

Kylah said that when she came to know that her boyfriend was having an affair with another woman, she dumped him immediately but she was not satisfied with just letting him go. She wanted revenge so she took on the mantle of a fake HR personnel by making a whole profile on LinkedIn. She knew that her ex was looking to switch jobs so he fell for it easily. After entertaining him for a month, she dropped the blow on her ex by writing a very rude rejection letter.

Kylah brutally claimed in the caption of her post that “his resume was trash anyways.”

