Woman Turns Father's Shirts into Quilt to Keep his Memories Alive

There is no denying the fact that losing a loved one leaves a huge vacuum in the lives of the family members. While they make peace with their feelings and learn to live with them, that vacuum can never be filled or substituted with anything else in this world. A woman named Nikhita Khini was experiencing something similar. So to keep the memories of her father alive, Nikhita did something very unique by using her father’s old shirts. The content creator turned her father’s old shirts into quilts, and while the video of the same has melted several hearts on the internet, there is a high chance that it will leave you with teary eyes.

On the occasion of Father’s Day this year, Nikhita dropped a video of her creation on her Instagram account and penned down a long note to share her story on the internet. Nikhita added texts to the video, wherein she revealed that it took her two years to get this made after she sent her father’s favourite shirt to a “magical place”. Then that place sorted those shirts as per her father’s favourite colours, which were pink and blue. The content creator revealed that she waited for two years to travel with them and surprise her mother and brother. The emotional video concludes by showing her father wearing a pink shirt and passing a million-dollar smile at the camera. Talking about her father, she inserted the text that reads, “Always keeping us warm even from beyond.”

While posting the video, she wrote in the lengthy caption, “It took me 2 years to complete this reel. I couldn’t get myself to shoot the part where the package came to my place on dad’s birthday (coincidentally) – March 8th, 2021 and I unpacked it and could feel emotions I haven’t experienced in my whole life. Purkal Stree Shakti does God’s work of giving people more than just a warm blanket. They gave me my dad’s most prized possessions – his shirts, and made them into an heirloom.” Saying that this idea was a perfect way to honour him, as her father would have hated that we donated his shirts, she wrote, “If dad was here, he would hate that we donated his shirts (yes, he was petty), so I couldn’t have found a better way to pay homage to his existence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhita Kini (@nikhitakini)

Netizens were left with teary eyes and flooded the comments section with emotional messages. So far the video has been viewed over 1.2 million times and has garnered over one lakh likes.

