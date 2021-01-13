Woman Turns to Facebook for Help After Daughter's Bath Bomb Turns Bathtub Pink

Facebook not only helps us connect with our buddies, but also leads us to some useful advice and suggestions at times.In a Facebook post recently, a helpless mother asked for advice after her daughter’s bath bomb left the bathtub in pink stains.

Belinda Hill, resident of Australia, turned to a Facebook group named ‘Mums who Cook, Clean and Organise’ asking for a solution on how to restore the color of her bathtub afterher daughter’s Lush, a handmade cosmetic specialist, stained the bathtub in pink. She said that they used Jiff to scrub the tub but in vain and asked what other products she could try.

Sharing the picture on Facebook, she wrote that her daughter used a Lush bath bomb. "We tried Jiff and gumption so far and it comes off with a lot of scrubbing, but not fully. Suggestions to try?" she said.Thousands of people poured in their tricks and suggestions to help the fuming mother who stated that scrubbing hasn’t been of help at all.

The post collected more than 1000 reactions and over 800 comments. One of the users offered her suggestion and wrote that the advice "might sound weird"but asked her to try toilet cleaner bleach and then napisan over it and leave the pastefor a few minutes before scrubbing it. The user also told the mother to contact Lush, as it usually happens with bath bombs,but she called the incident "crazy".She also wished the mother good luck.

Another person who shared cleaning tips and tricks told her to mix lemon, vinegar and bicarb soda boiled hot as it will help to remove it. Parents in the group related to her post and said that they have had similar experiences in the past.One of them shared that they usedbleach and bicarb soda soaked in hot water and it came off easily with no scrubbing.

Another user jokingly wrote that the mother could change the color of the bathroom to match the bath tub, whileanother said that "even though it doesn’t look ideal but it looked pretty good."

Some suggested she combine the household items to make a powerful stain remover. But most of the people were concerned about the product and advised the mum to directly contact Lush.

One of the concerned parents wrote that it is scary that it’s been absorbed by the skin. A netizen shared their experience and mentionedthat she had the same problem with a Lush bath bomb but she was navy and sparkly. "Impossible to get out! I need to get a bath resprayed," she added.

One moreuser told her directly to contact Lush as "regardless of the bath, be it new and expensive or old and well used, this should not happen! Might save others big dramas."