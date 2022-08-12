Woman Tweets About Harassment at a South Delhi Cafe, Man Asks Her to Avoid Roaming Late at Night

Women’s safety has always been a point of concern in India. Often, women are told to restrict themselves in order to stay safe. In another such incident, an elderly man asked a woman to “avoid roaming” on roads and “unknown places during late nights” in order to stay safe. This came after the woman tweeted how she has stopped going to her cafe due to safety issues. “I’ve stopped going to THAT cafe in South Delhi where two Indian bigots racially harassed me last month & yesterday a man followed me in a public park & tried to force himself on me. Should I (women) stop going to #publicplaces & lock myself (ourselves) up?”

I’ve stopped going to THAT cafe in South Delhi where two Indian bigots racially harassed me last month & yesterday a man followed me in a public park & tried to force himself on me. Should I (women) stop going to #publicplaces & lock myself (ourselves) up? — Ngurang Reena. (@NgurangReena) August 11, 2022

This is how the man responded to the tweet:

U may avoid roaming in roads and unknown places during late nights and keep yourself in safe. We wish your safety and happy stay in India. — Sanat Kumar Paul (@SanatKumarPaul4) August 11, 2022

After reading the comment, netizens started calling out the man for his ‘unnecessary’ advice. A Twitter user commented, “That apart, easier solution is to lock men up at late hours so they don’t harass and molest.” Another person wrote, “Hey stupid fella, why don’t ask men to not step out at all. Women will be much safer that way. And the lady is already an Indian and from India, she’s not on a visa here in her own country.”

Here are a few reactions:

Give this same energy to men to stop ogling at women every now and then. Tell men to stop being such a creep too. https://t.co/cIuVw7pIcW — kae in the box⁷ ʰʸʸʰ (@pepetaearthy) August 12, 2022

Just another quintessential Indian uncle sermonising a woman to restrict herself in order to remain ‘safe.’ https://t.co/LAjStJvOc8 — Akanksha Arora (@akankshaarora42) August 12, 2022

People like you should lock themselves in their rooms. — Maneesha Goel (@GoelManeesha) August 12, 2022

Why don’t u have such thoughts about men uncle?Why should they have all the fun? — Aishwarya Das (@Aishwar64438093) August 12, 2022

This is not the first time that a woman has been schooled on restricting herself in order to stay safe. Even in these progressive times, women are expected to restrict themselves. What is your take on the issue?

