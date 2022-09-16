Woman Tweets About 'Loud, Obnoxious' Tamil Men on Thai Airways Flight

A Twitter user took to the social media platform to express her respect for the Thai Airwaya cabin crew after she had an encounter with a few very loud middle aged Tamil uncles. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “New found respect for ThaiAirways cabin crew. Last 2 flights to Bangkok there were gangs of middle aged Tamil uncles who have left their wives behind to have an “enjoy trip” in Bangkok with their buddies and basically drink and buy alcohol.” She further mentioned that the men were behaving terribly and were loud obnoxious, mannerless, right from the airport gate to inside the aircraft.

Also, they had utter disregard for their fellow passengers. “And then, the way they treated the poor @thaiairways cabin crew! The sense of entitlement! As if somehow because they bought a ticket to Bangkok, they have a license to behave like assholes. Demanding, not listening to instructions, being rude.” She also posted a video of herself struggling in the plane with noises being made by the group of men. Have a look:

I mean these men are the ones who make jokes about the fact that going back to their wives is a nightmare. They’re the kind who probably go off on “business trips” while the wife is stuck at home taking care of kids. pic.twitter.com/o6gdbRwJsM — Valia (@Vaishnavioffl) September 15, 2022

“The amount of second hand embarrassment I felt yesterday, just being from the same country as these people! I mean there are obnoxious rude entitles people in every country, but this is something I’ve seen multiple times on routes like Chennai-Bangkok and Chennai-dubai,” she further wrote.

Since uploaded, the thread has gone viral and garnered tons of reactions. “I know exactly what you are talking about! A few years ago, to go to Jakarta from Delhi, I had to transit via Bangkok (Thai Airways) since there was no direct flight. The legs to Bangkok and back were nightmares. Loud, crass, desi uncles who behaved like rickshaw-wallahs. Eww,” commented a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “I second this. Suddenly, when men replace their brains with balls. And it’s extremely disgusting. Some of us at times are travelling with family.”

“Utterly disgusting behavior.. Everyone should try to maintain at least a bare minimum of public decency. Just coz you have a ticket on a bus/train/flight it doesn’t mean it’s your own mottamaadi to get wasted/obnoxious. I detest such people. Morons,” commented another user.

