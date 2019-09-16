Take the pledge to vote

Woman Tweets to Gautam Gambhir for Help for her Sick Father, His Reply Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

A woman called Unnati Madan resorted to her social media account to ask for help in relieving her father of his deteriorating physical health as she could not afford the expenses that a privately owned hospital with top-notch infrastructure demands.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
Woman Tweets to Gautam Gambhir for Help for her Sick Father, His Reply Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity
File photo of Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir, the cricketer who is known for his aggressive attitude on and off field, for his serious face which almost never smiles, made the news for a reason which had little to do with politics or cricket. On Sunday, a Twitter user called Unnati Madan resorted to her social media account to ask for help in relieving her father of his deteriorating physical health as she could not afford the expenses that a privately owned hospital with top-notch infrastructure demands. She wrote, ““@GautamGambhir Sir I need help. my father needs help. He is suffering from CLD and a body infection which is damaging his main organs. He was admitted in aiims for 48 hours, however, was released because of unavailability of bed."

She explained that he was suffering from an infection and was released from AIIMS (the All India Institute of Medical Sciences) because no beds were available.

Gambhir was quick in his response, asking her to send her number over to him and she duly complied.

Earlier in 2019, Gambhir made his debut in national politics, representing BJP from the East Delhi constituency after retiring from international cricket and became a Member of Parliament (MP), defeating Arvinder Singh Lovely (Congress) and Atishi (AAP).

Twitter users reacted immediately to his gesture, albeit some in an insensitive way whereas others, not so much. Some asked him for help, in turn.

