Woman Tweets to Gautam Gambhir for Help for her Sick Father, His Reply Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

Gautam Gambhir, the cricketer who is known for his aggressive attitude on and off field, for his serious face which almost never smiles, made the news for a reason which had little to do with politics or cricket. On Sunday, a Twitter user called Unnati Madan resorted to her social media account to ask for help in relieving her father of his deteriorating physical health as she could not afford the expenses that a privately owned hospital with top-notch infrastructure demands. She wrote, ““@GautamGambhir Sir I need help. my father needs help. He is suffering from CLD and a body infection which is damaging his main organs. He was admitted in aiims for 48 hours, however, was released because of unavailability of bed."

She explained that he was suffering from an infection and was released from AIIMS (the All India Institute of Medical Sciences) because no beds were available.

@GautamGambhir Sir I need help. my father needs help. He is suffering from CLD and a body infection which is damaging his main organs. He was admitted in aiims for 48 hours, however, was released because of unavailability of bed. — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) September 15, 2019

I have visited every government hospital, no one is ready to take him for some reason or the other. He was admitted in safdarjung but was asked to lay on the floor, he has water filled in his whole body, thus, can't lie down on the floor. — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) September 15, 2019

His treatment has been stopped because I can't afford private treatment. He is the only one me and my 11 yo brother have. Please help us @GautamGambhir sir. Please help us in arranging a bed for him in aiims — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) September 15, 2019

Gambhir was quick in his response, asking her to send her number over to him and she duly complied.

Pls send me ur no. ASAP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 15, 2019

8448077520sir please help me out, I dont want to loose him — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) September 15, 2019

Earlier in 2019, Gambhir made his debut in national politics, representing BJP from the East Delhi constituency after retiring from international cricket and became a Member of Parliament (MP), defeating Arvinder Singh Lovely (Congress) and Atishi (AAP).

Twitter users reacted immediately to his gesture, albeit some in an insensitive way whereas others, not so much. Some asked him for help, in turn.

I hope your dad will get well soon — Suryagovinth 🔦 (@roy_ram_surya) September 15, 2019

How cab they discharge when he was already occupying bed for 48 hours and not fully healed as yet. My prayers are with you and your family Unnati — Lost one (@lostone_lost) September 15, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.