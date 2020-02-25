English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Woman Tweets to UP Police to Save Her from Eve-Teasers on Bus, Cops' Swift Response Wins Intenet

UP Police sprung to swift action when it received a complaint form a woman on Twitter recently | Image credit: Twitter/PTI

A Twitter user tagged UP Police in a tweet and asked for help while travelling in an State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus on February 24.

Public transport is an avenue for potential sexual assault and harassment for every woman in India with many having had at least one experience of harassment either verbal or physical in public trains, buses and metros across India. However, a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh has stood out for the swift response of cops in nabbing the culprits after being intimates of a potential crime via social media.

A Twitter user @caustic_kanya tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police in a tweet and asked for help while travelling in an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus on February 24 (Monday).

She wrote that some men sitting in the bus were harassing her and asked for her number. She also shared the snap of her ticket and bus number.

"Call 112", the official handle of any emergency services from UP Police, replied to her tweet soon.

Later, UP Police tweeted asking the woman for her exact location.

They also tagged the handles of Ayodhya Police and Barabanki Police in accordance with the woman’s location.

Soon after, the local cops were informed through tweets and the bus in question was stopped. After necessary investigations, two boys were allegedly arrested and taken away in a van.

The women then shared an update on the situation.

Thanking everyone for their concern, she said that help had reached her on time and two eve-teasers were held by the police and taken away.

