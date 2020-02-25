Woman Tweets to UP Police to Save Her from Eve-Teasers on Bus, Cops' Swift Response Wins Intenet

Public transport is an avenue for potential sexual assault and harassment for every woman in India with many having had at least one experience of harassment either verbal or physical in public trains, buses and metros across India. However, a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh has stood out for the swift response of cops in nabbing the culprits after being intimates of a potential crime via social media.

A Twitter user @caustic_kanya tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police in a tweet and asked for help while travelling in an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus on February 24 (Monday).

Dear @uppolice I'm travelling in UPSR bus and some guys sitting next to me harassing me and asking for my number . Plz plz plz help me I'm very scared right now This is my ticket and bus no. pic.twitter.com/dQURpA15yp — Ciggy (@caustic_kanya) February 24, 2020

She wrote that some men sitting in the bus were harassing her and asked for her number. She also shared the snap of her ticket and bus number.

"Call 112", the official handle of any emergency services from UP Police, replied to her tweet soon.

Ma'am, don't worry emergency help is reaching shortly. — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 24, 2020

Later, UP Police tweeted asking the woman for her exact location.

Please share exact location for necessary action. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 24, 2020

They also tagged the handles of Ayodhya Police and Barabanki Police in accordance with the woman’s location.

Soon after, the local cops were informed through tweets and the bus in question was stopped. After necessary investigations, two boys were allegedly arrested and taken away in a van.

The women then shared an update on the situation.

Thankyou for your response amd concerns guys. I have now received help from UP police. They have taken away the two boys in their van. I’m fine and safe now.

Thankyou @Sirchahal , @GadhviLaxman and @Uppolice @112UttarPradesh I’ll be forever grateful https://t.co/fu3e1B3pYG — Ciggy (@caustic_kanya) February 24, 2020

Thanking everyone for their concern, she said that help had reached her on time and two eve-teasers were held by the police and taken away.