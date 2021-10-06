Woman Uses Instagram Location Tag to Catch Cheating Boyfriend, Gets Lauded for Skills

A woman has gone viral on the internet after sharing a TikTok video where she revealed her friend’s amazing detective skills used in catching her ‘cheating’ boyfriend. In the video that has racked up nearly a million views, TikTok user Chloe Powell shared a conversation her friend Steph was having, revealing how she caught her man using Instagram’s location tag.

Explaining the process, Steph revealed how she first used Instagram’s location search tool to fathom the venue her ‘cheating’ boyfriend was posting from. She then looked at all the photos shared with the same location and then stalked every girl who tagged herself at the same location.

Once she figured out all the women who had posted from the location, she checked their stories and screen recorded them so that she could have a better look at them later. After watching these screen-recorded clips carefully after slowing them down, she elementally spotted her boyfriend in one of them.

Chloe was so impressed with Steph’s detective skills that she suggested intelligence agencies should hire her. “MI5 or the FBI, please employ her," read the caption shared along with this video on TikTok.

However, the man on the other side of Steph’s call was not really impressed with the length Steph went to catch her boyfriend and called her a ‘psycho’. The internet was clearly in Steph’s support as social media users called her trick a genius. Reacting to the clip, a user commented, “I never thought of this. She’s a genius."

What’s your reaction to Steph’s social media detective skills?

This is not the first such video to have gone viral on the internet. Earlier, another TikTok user Nadia Essex posted a TikTok video revealing how a smartwatch helped catch her cheating boyfriend.Nadia’s boyfriend had linked his Fitbit to her phone. So, when she woke up to make breakfast one day, she got a notification informing that her boyfriend burned 500 calorieslast night between 2 and3 AM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.