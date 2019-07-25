Woman Uses Magnet to Prove Surgeons Left Behind a Metal Tool in Her Body

A woman in Turkey discovered the source of her agonizing back pain by using a magnet.

Sevgi Sullerli was puzzled years after a surgery for slipped discs on her lower back at a private hospital in the Denizli province of Turkey, in 2013, only worsened her symptoms.

She started having difficulties standing up for a long time and was unable to take care of her kids due to the pain.

"I couldn't take proper care of my children due to the pain. I moved to my mother's house and she started taking care of me,” the mother of two children was quoted as saying by Turkish media.

"I went to the same hospital they did an X-ray to me but they told me that the pain was due to the stitches."

After sticking a magnet to her back, she finally realized that surgeons might have left a metal tool in her body.

Sevgi Sullerli got suspicious after watching a TV report about patients left to deal with the aftermath of surgical items being left inside them on the operating table. Sullerli added: "When I was passing through the metal detectors even though I didn't have any metal object on me they were beeping.

"I came back one day home, took a magnet and put it on my back. I realised the magnet stood there.

"I was confused. Then I went back to the hospital where I had the surgery. I told my doctor that I had a metal item in my back and he admitted it was true."

She visited the University Medicine Faculty's Forensic Medicine department where two medics found a nine-centimetre long metal item in her lower back and prepared a report for the case, according to Mirror.