Woman Uses Powerpoint Presentation to Tell Parents She's a Pole Dancer at Strip Club

Breaking some personal news or revealing a secret can be very scary or exciting, or both. There are a lot of ways to go on with the unveiling of facts. However, a PowerPoint presentation is a new addition in that list of ways. In a hilarious video that is spreading like wildfire on social media, a woman reveals to her parents that she works as a pole dancer at a strip club with a PowerPoint presentation instead of choosing the conventional conversational techniques. Lex, who hails from Portland, is seen presenting the slides to her parents sitting in front of the screen. The video was shot and shared by her sister Sami, who goes by the moniker ‘mildwestsami’ on TikTok, reports NY Post.

In the video, Lex begins by saying, “Today I reveal to you a secret.” Lex had prepared a presentation of several slides that helped her unveil the facts layer by layer. “I am simply telling you because I want the people I trust and love the most to know what’s going on with my life and to have the joy of sharing my journey with my family,” Lex gave a disclaimer before getting into the revelation. The slides contained content that challenged the stigmas and cleared out any speck of doubt that her parents might have.

As the presentation is about to reach its culmination, Lex, at the subsequent slide, reads, “What this secret does mean: I’m cool, I’m powerful, I’m talented; What this secret does not mean: I’m in danger, or I’m pregnant.” She finally draws off the curtains with the last slide that reads, “I’m a stripper. I pole dance at a strip club, and I love it.”

The slide doesn’t end here and goes on clearing doubts through an FAQ session. She also reassured that she pays her taxes and that there is no “under the table income.” Lex’s mother was very supportive of her daughter’s decision and said that she appreciated her being forthright with her parents and is glad that she is powerful.

