Woman Uses Ratan Tata's Car Number to 'Get Profit in Life', E-challan Sent to Business Buff's Office

An e-challan was recently sent to chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata's office in Mumbai for flouting traffic norms. Surprised by the development, the officials at the Tata Group said that no traffic violation had been done using their car. On further probe, it was discovered that a woman had been using the number plate of Ratan Tata's car.

A case has now been reportedly filed against the woman for using the fake car number. The accused woman has told the police that she was unaware of the fact that the number belonged to Ratan Tata's car and it was her numerologist who suggested her to put that number on her vehicle to "get profit in life".

"The accused used fake number plate by altering original number plate to take advantage of numerology. All the e-challans sent to car owned by Ratan Tata are now transferred to accused," the police was quoted as saying by India Today.

The woman has been summoned by the police for questioning and might face arrest too for fraud. The probe was initiated after CM's office directed action over the e-challans were sent to Tata office in Worli. The police had sent an e-challan to Ratan Tata's office, but on being told that no such incident had happened in their knowledge, the cops scanned the CCTV footage of the places where e-challans were issued.

The probe revealed that a woman named Gitanjalli Samrr Shah, a director of a customs house agent and freight forwarding company, Narendra Forwarders Private Limited, had made the duplicate number plate.

“There were three e-challans registered against the number which were being used by the accused,” said Yashasvi Yadav, joint commissioner of police.