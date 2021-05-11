Watch: Woman Uses Sandpaper to Shave Her Legs Instead of Razor, Says 'It Works'

Social media has helped millions with several life hacks, some good, some bad and some plain weird. This time, a TikTok user by the name Jules posted a video of shaving her legs with sandpaper and it has crossed one million views. Many users found the method in the video posted on May 3, to be a good life hack. Some of them described it as a blessing but a few of them were skeptical about the possible harm sandpaper can cause to their skin. A user wrote that she was an esthetician and she did not recommend using it as rubbing sandpaper on the skin makes it raw.

In Jules’ first TikTok video that became viral within three days, she can be seen explaining the method with sandpaper in her hand. Rubbing the sandpaper on her legs, she says, “in a circle this way 10 times, in a circle the other way 10 times. I did it. My god, my skin is so soft, it’s awesome. And it works.” Jules mentioned that she learned the technique from a TikTok video posted by an accountant, whom she thanked for the tip.

In comments, while some users expressed that the method was a blessing, others showed concerns too. They wrote that since the sandpaper made the skin raw, their skin was more prone to sunburn and likely to develop inflammation. Many users had questions about how long it lasted and if it had any side effects. Jules posted another follow-up video on May 6, in which she thanked for the response and addressed users’ concerns. She said that she used a lot of lotion to make sure her skin stayed hydrated. She also said that she would not use sandpaper to shave her intimate areas as that hair was “coarse.”

Using sandpaper to brush the hair off the legs is not new. Interestingly, it dates back to the World War II era. During wartime, even the non-food materials that seemed essential for war were being rationed. For common American housewives, razors were one of the things that were impossible to obtain. Some women used sandpapers for shaving for their legs, according to research published in 2017 by Carol A. Strohmetz of the University of Southern Mississippi.

