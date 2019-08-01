Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Mumbai Woman Uses Sign Language During Video Call, Netizens Say ‘Thank You Technology’

With over 1.7 lakh views since it was posted on Instagram a day ago, the video turned many netizens emotional and made them recount similar experiences.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 1, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
Where there is a will, and technology, there is a way. A Mumbai resident recently captured a woman using sign language during a video call at a railway station and the post left many netizens wondering if technology, particularly smartphones, was getting due recognition for changing our lives beyond recognition.

“Thank you technology. I always thought video calling apps are for teenagers, but today I saw this,” the Instagram user wrote.

Bliss!

With over 1.7 lakh views since it was posted on Instagram a day ago, the video turned many netizens emotional and made them recount similar experiences and wonder how many of us take the ability to make a video or voice call on a mobile phone for granted.

“I saw this at a metro station once and yes, I melted too. Completely,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This makes me so happy! God bless you,” wrote another.

Yet another said he initially thought the woman was making a TikTok video before realizing what was actually going on.

Over 1 billion people, or 15% of the world’s total population, live with some sort of disability, according to the World Health Organization.

In May, Google announced Project Euphonia to help people with speech impairments and Live Relay to help people who are deaf or hard of hearing in a bid to improve information accessibility to disabled people.

