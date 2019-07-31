Woman Wakes up to Find 7-Feet Alligator Paddling Around in Swimming Pool

A woman in the United States got the shock of her life when she found a 7-foot alligator paddling around in her backyard pool in the middle of the night.

Kerri Kibbe said she was asleep at her home in Florida when she was woken up by a splashing sound. When she turned on the lights and looked outside through her bedroom window, she found a 7-foot-alligator staring right at her.

"It was just so unnatural," CNN quoted the woman as saying.

“I was worried that if it did get out, I wouldn't know if it was actually really gone."

As her children were fast asleep, Kibbe waited a couple of hours before calling the police.

Initially, she thought the gator was about three of four 4-foot long but an officer who arrived on the scene estimated that the intruder was closer to six feet.

However, a private trapper, who put a noose around the gator and dragged it into the front yard, told Kibbe that the nearly 15-year-old reptile actually measured a little over seven feet.

“It went into the death roll that I've seen on TV," Kibbe said.

The trapper told Kibbe he was going release the gator at a farm for mating.

Although gators are common in Florida, Kibbe thinks the one in her pool had sneaked into her yard from the empty wooded lot behind her house, taking advantage of the absence of a backyard fence.

Kibbe said the harrowing episode has turned her paranoid.

"I'm hoping my kids won't be in fear of the pool," she said. "And I'm sure I'll be the only one letting the dogs out at night from now on."

The woman told NBC she is going to put up a fence and “not going to put myself at risk for this ever again."

Neighbors said that they've seen alligators in nearby canals but haven't seen them in the neighborhood, according to NBC.

"I live in the middle of town and it's still like a wild kingdom," she said. "I've seen coyotes, bobcats, snakes, gopher turtles, hawks, owls, bunnies...it’s crazy."

Last month, a 77-year-old Florida woman had found an 11-foot alligator having crept into her kitchen.