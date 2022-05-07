Woman Walks into Ultra-clean Glass Wall at Singapore Restaurant, Gets Free Dishes

We often look out for cleanliness and hygiene in restaurants that we dine in and any eatery that follows high standards of cleanliness always makes it to our list of favourites. However, in a bizarre incident, a restaurant in Singapore has actually paid the price for their added efforts towards maintaining a high level of cleanliness. Putien restaurant in Raffles City might boast of clean and stainless glass walls surrounding it but what they could not imagine was that customers would actually walk right into it. However, that is exactly what happened when a woman walked into the glass wall because the surface was too clean and spotless to indicate it was actually a barrier to entry and exit.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the event occurred on May 1, when the woman, identified as 53-year old Xu had arrived for lunch. She had placed her order and needed to use the washroom. When she asked the staff to help her find the way, she was directed to the general direction of exiting and turning right. She then proceeded to walk directly through the glass wall, which she could not see since it was stainless. She had injured herself and was bleeding from her mouth.

The restaurant apologised and even offered the woman complimentary food as compensation for the mishap. Putien also reduced her bill by 10%. Talking to the Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News, Xu said, “The restaurant manager came to tend to my injuries immediately and asked me to seek medical treatment at the clinic next door, but I thought the injury was not serious, so I didn’t go.”

After the incident, mobile retractable barricades were placed in front of the glass walls as a deterrent to diners who might be inclined to miss the see-through surface.

