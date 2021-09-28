Woman Wanted to Freeze Wedding Cake for 1st Anniversary, Her In-laws Ate it

A woman shared a post last Thursday on a popular subreddit, saying that she was upset with her in-laws after they ate her wedding cake while she was on honeymoon.

In the post, the anonymous 24-year-old with the username Expensive_Praline_71 mentioned that she and her husband had planned to freeze the wedding cake that her in-laws ate for their first anniversary.

The women further wrote that due to the tight budget, their honeymoon only lasted four days and their in-laws were staying in their house for an extra couple of days to avoid booking a hotel and save on flights.

“When my husband and I came back from our honeymoon, our wedding cake was gone. The cake wasn’t crazy expensive but we had clearly stated that we wanted to save it for our first wedding anniversary.”

The woman further wrote, “When we confronted my in-laws, they said that freezing a cake for a year is just disgusting and they did us a favour?

The women said that they could have easily bought another cake, but she is mostly upset that this ruined a tradition she always wanted to do, and despite making it very clear to their parents they ate it anyway.

Many netizens in the comment section have sided with the anonymous woman, while others also advised her to let it go.

One comment read, “How short of money one can be to do this? Sorry, OP, but maybe you and your husband start a new tradition where you buy yourself a fancy cake and mark the day of the cake eating. Another user, looking at the bright side, said, “It could be great for a laugh!”

One user wrote, “You did your in-laws a favour by letting them stay while you were on honeymoon and they just arrogantly ate something which you were saving and then blew you off by saying that they did you a favour.

Another said, “Your in-laws have crossed their boundary and now it’s their responsibility to fix it… and until they do, actions do have consequences.”

