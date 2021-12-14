Woman Wanted To Record Private Moments With Husband, Live-streamed it on Facebook Instead

A lot of couples record their private moments and claim that it brings them closer. However, in a world full of cybercrimes, it can be dangerous too. A woman recently shared her experience in a video on TikTok. According to a report in The Sun, TikTok user @rroberson16 said that she and her husband were once involved in a very embarrassing situation.

Last year, the couple wanted to record their intimate moments when suddenly Facebook live started. Many, including the woman’s father, saw what the couple was planning and understood that live-streamed it by mistake on Facebook.

The woman said that she had no idea how Facebook live started and 46 people saw their private moments. One of her friends then called her and explained the entire situation after which they switched off streaming.

When she realised that her father, too, had watched the video, the woman was so embarrassed that she kept crying for a week. However, the woman’s husband was very supportive and now after a year of this incident, the couple laughs thinking about it. The husband did not let his wife think that the mistake was anything to be worried about. However, people did express surprise by commenting on social media. Some people also got scared after listening to the experiences of the woman.

They said that they have come to know about this danger, and they will stay alert in future. A user jokingly said that if this happened to him, his soul would leave his body.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.