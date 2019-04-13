English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Wears 4Kg Clothing to Avoid Paying Extra Baggage Fees at Airport
Natalie Wynn took a cue from The Joey Handbook in a ploy to avoid paying extra for excess baggage when flying to Fuerteventura with a friend.
Joey Tribbiani from TV show FRIENDS
F.R.I.E.N.D.S was iconic television show for a reason, and this woman is living proof. Remember that episode where Joey and Chandler got into a major fight and Joey wore all of Chandler’s clothes to reiterate a point?
Natalie Wynn took a cue from The Joey Handbook in a ploy to avoid paying extra for excess baggage when flying to Fuerteventura with a friend. While checking in, it was revealed that her luggage weighed 9.4kgs, exceeding the weight limit by about 3.4kgs.
In other words, she would be required to pay 65 Euros extra, which is equivalent to 5,800 INR, in order to carry her entire luggage.
Now, paying for extra luggage is every traveller's worst nightmare. But clearly, this young woman was not giving in just as easily.
Frustrated with the airline’s policies, Natalie decided that the only way out of the pickle was to simply wear most of what she was carrying. UK daily The Sun reported that she was found wearing two pairs of shorts, seven dresses and two pairs of shoes as well!
In fact, Natalie’s move drew cheers from her fellow travellers, who felt that this was a commendable move and were in support of the harried flyer. Of course, the airline objected to it since passengers are only allowed one hand baggage, not exceeding 6kgs.
Natalie later told The Sun that she was “absolutely” boiling, which was expected. But then again, Natalie was ready to compromise on comfort if it meant not having to pay for extra luggage.
For those wondering, things finally worked out and she was allowed to board the flight. Nevertheless, her creativity certainly deserves a hats-off!
