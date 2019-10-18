Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport

Over packing and exceeding the permitted weight limit for luggage happens to the best of us. No matter how much one tries, sometimes, one ends up packing more than they can carry. But not letting the weight of her luggage weigh her down, a Philippino woman found the perfect way to avoid extra charges.

She wore clothes worth 2.5 kg on her body to reduce her luggage weight.

Gel Rodriguez from Philippines shared a photo of herself looking like Joey Tribiani from an episode of Friends where he had worn all of his roommate Chandler's clothes to make a not-so-subtle point. While Rodriguez's point was also not subtle, her stunt did manage to allow her to escape paying extra or missing her flight.

The permitted cabin luggage weight is generally 7kgs. Gel's bag was 9 kg. She removed some of the clothes from her bag and wore them one on top of the other.

When she finally boarded the flight, Gel's bag was 6.5 kg in weight, 500 grams less than the permitted limit.

This is not the first time that a passenger put on extra pairs of clothes to avoid paying excess baggage fee. In July, video of a Scottish man putting on 15 shirts in Nice Airport to get his luggage within 7kg went viral on social media.

