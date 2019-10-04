Woman Wears Her Wedding Dress Everywhere from Gym to the Supermarket, Here's Why

Wedding dress holds a special place for every bride but 43-year-old Tammy Hall from Adelaide, South Australia who spent a whopping 985 pounds (approximately Rs. 86,000) on her wedding dress which she wears almost everywhere, be it for fishing, to football games, catching a train, to a supermarket and also when she hits the gym. It is not because of any special reason of that Tammy is too attached to her bridal dress.

Environmentalist Tammy got married to orchestra manager Karen Frost in October 2018. She wore a knee-length lace frock for her wedding and after splashing out on her attire; she took a conscious decision of not buying any new clothes or shoes, and lead a more sustainable life.

"A couple of years before my wedding, in 2016, I’d taken a trip to India. For me, that was a reality check. I’d been privileged and not realised how much we, as a society, consume. So, after coming home, I made a promise to myself not to buy any new clothes or shoes for a whole year," Tammy was quoted as saying by The Sun.

She further said, "In the end I decided that if I was going to get a wedding dress, I’d make sure I wore it again and again."

Talking to The Sun, Tammy added that she can see how people would think maybe she would go for something less bridal and more “everyday”, but she said she did not do that because she went with her heart, reported the Press Association.

Sticking to her words, Tammy has worn her wedding dress repeatedly, posting pictures of the occasions on her Instagram. The first time Tammy wore her white dress after wedding was to when she went to vote in the Australian election in early 2019.

Tammy's most memorable expedition wearing the wedding dress was on a visit to Hobbiton in New Zealand - the movie set from the Lord of the Rings film Trilogy. “I must have looked like a complete nutter at Hobbiton. It was freezing cold and I was there in this wedding dress. People found it hilarious though,” The Sun quoted Tammy as saying.

According to the report, Tammy now plans to take her wedding dress for a trip to Iceland that she will be going for with Karen next summer. Tammy added that when she first started, she would redo her hair and makeup, so they looked like they did on my wedding day, but later she stopped bothering. According to her, the only thing that matters is that she is wearing the dress.

She further revealed she is not sure if shoe would have done it if she had not taken a trip to India and start thinking about consumerism and how much people chuck away.

She concluded that this was the most ethical way she could think of justifying having a wedding dress. “Everything now seems so disposable – but this dress, and these memories, will last a lifetime.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.